Ayesha Curry Shares the Story Behind Her Pizza Bathing Suit Selfie with Guy Fieri

It’s no question Ayesha Curry gave us all #bathingsuitgoals when she wore her red one piece with the word “pizza” written on it, but the Food Network host says there’s even more to the story behind the popular photo taken by fellow chef Guy Fieri.

In the selfie, taken by the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host at the annual South Beach Wine and Food Festival, Curry says she was minding her own business when he came walking along—and the vision of Curry eating pizza in her pizza swimsuit stopped him in his tracks.

“That was not at all purposeful. I was just chilling. I did want to get a picture. I wanted to have a pizza with my pizza bathing suit, [so] I ordered it. And as soon as the [waiter] brought over my pizza, Guy walks by and goes, ‘Huh. Huh. Huh. This is too good. I’m snapping a pic,'” Curry explained during an interview with POPSUGAR.

Killin it #sobewff style @ayeshacurry #bestSOBEgearever #livinthebrand #pizza🍕 A post shared by Guy Fieri (@guyfieri) on Feb 25, 2017 at 4:56pm PST

“I wasn’t even ready for the picture. I said, ‘I’m going to get you so bad!’ And he said, ‘You didn’t come on my show this season.'”

Curry says she has since bought a second, similar bathing suit: “I got another [bathing suit] that just says ‘Trouble’ on it.”