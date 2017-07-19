Ayesha Curry Gives a Sneak Peek of Her First Cookware Collection

Ayesha Curry is adding another job to her culinary resume: cookware designer.

In a series of Instagram Stories videos on Tuesday, the Food Network star, restaurant owner, cookbook author, and founder of the meal kit delivery service Homemade revealed an early look at her new line of tools and accessories for home cooks.

The star’s first collection with Meyer Corporation, which will make its debut at Target stores nationwide in October, includes porcelain enamel, hard-anodized and stainless steel cookware, cast iron, bakeware, stoneware, pantryware, cutlery and tools.

In the videos, Curry also gives a tour around her Bay Area kitchen, where her products are being photographed for the first time. “Stainless action!” Curry says as she pans over her oven featuring several different stainless steel pots and pans.

She then showed off “one of her favorites” to her followers. “It’s called brown sugar,” she says. “Porcelain enamel with a copper interior. How cool is this? And that diamond texture interior.”

Curry, who is married to NBA star Stephen Curry and mom to daughters Riley, 5, and Ryan, 2, often shares what she is whipping up in the kitchen — and knows the importance of having quality products.

“This is something I’m really excited about,” she says. “I just slaved away making this bacon, got my beautiful cast iron skillet here and a jar for the bacon drippings. Hallelujah. Pasta carbonara’s on the way, holla at your girl.”

Curry also shared a preview of her ceramic serveware that will be available in several different colors.

“One of my favorite and most used items, this beautiful dutch pot, dutch oven with my signature knob on the top, it’s a heart,” she adds. “And of course the matching cast iron in the brown sugar color. I just love the flecks, it’s gorgeous.”

“I’ve loved cooking since I was a little girl,” Curry says. “I love the way food brings people together, and I couldn’t be more excited to put a little piece of my family into your home.”