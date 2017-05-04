Ayesha Curry Shares 3 Hacks for Making Healthy, Fun After-School Snacks

As a mom of two, Ayesha Curry knows how hard it can be to get quick after-school snacks on the table that you can feel good about serving your children.

“If your kids are anything like my little ones, getting them to eat a healthy balanced nutritious diet can be difficult sometimes,” she says in a new series for PEOPLE. So the Food Network star and wife to NBA star Stephen Curry came up with a three “quick and easy ways to make snack time fun, delicious and still healthy.”

“This first tip is a cool take on a doughnut or a bagel,” says Ayesha. To make her “Apple O’s”, first dip apple slices in some lemon juice. “This is going to add a nice tart acidity and it’s also going to keep these apples from turning brown,” she says. Next use an apple corer to make a hole in the middle of each slice, then spread with a generous amount of cream cheese and top with raisins. “You could even take it as far as to make little faces if you have little ones like I do,” she adds. “It’ll make it so much fun for them.”

Ayesha’s next recipe for mango fruit strips are a “take on one of my personal childhood favorites, only we’re doing it the healthy, preservative-free natural way,” she says. Blend 4 cups fresh mangos in a food processor with 2 tablespoons honey for extra sweetness. Then spread the mixture in a thin layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake at 275° for 6-8 hours. Once it’s cooled, cut the mango leather into strips and roll. “And that’s all there is to it, super easy!” she says. “Your kids are going to love this, I know mine do.”

Watch the video above for the cookbook author‘s last tip for veggie hummus jars that make the perfect snack for kids on the go.