People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Food

YouTube Cooking Sensation Auntie Fee Has Died at 59 

By

Posted on

LOS ANGELES, CA-FEBRUARY 12, 2015: YouTube cooking sensation Felicia O'Dell protects herself from grease splatter while cooking pork cracklings inside the kitchen of her home in South Los Angeles on February 12, 2015. O'Dell, is known in her YouTube videos as Auntie Fee. (Photo by Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on Essence.

Youtube sensation Auntie Fee passed away Friday after suffering a heart attack earlier this week, her son confirmed in a Facebook post.

“Rip Momma Felicia Auntie Fee O’Dell…” her son Tavis Hunter wrote in the post. “…I love you and you was my twin.”

Auntie Fee, whose full name was Felicia O’Dell, suffered from a heart attack Tuesday and she was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. News circulated that she had died then, though the rumor was quickly shut down.

Also called Chef Sista Girl, Auntie Fee went viral in 2014 after posting her cooking demonstrations on Youtube. With recipes like “Good a** chicken”, she quickly garnered over half a million subscribers on her Youtube channel.

She also made a number of TV appearances on shows like The Steve Harvey Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Barbershop 3, and Real Husbands of Hollywood.

She was 59.

Our prayers and condolences to her family.