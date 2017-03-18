YouTube Cooking Sensation Auntie Fee Has Died at 59 

This article originally appeared on Essence.

Youtube sensation Auntie Fee passed away Friday after suffering a heart attack earlier this week, her son confirmed in a Facebook post.

“Rip Momma Felicia Auntie Fee O’Dell…” her son Tavis Hunter wrote in the post. “…I love you and you was my twin.”

Auntie Fee, whose full name was Felicia O’Dell, suffered from a heart attack Tuesday and she was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. News circulated that she had died then, though the rumor was quickly shut down.

Also called Chef Sista Girl, Auntie Fee went viral in 2014 after posting her cooking demonstrations on Youtube. With recipes like “Good a** chicken”, she quickly garnered over half a million subscribers on her Youtube channel.

She also made a number of TV appearances on shows like The Steve Harvey Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Barbershop 3, and Real Husbands of Hollywood.

She was 59.

Our prayers and condolences to her family.