Ashton Kutcher Shows Off His Failed Attempt at Making Paw Patrol Pancakes for His Daughter

Ashton Kutcher says he’s feeling extra “humbled” after attempting to make a special breakfast for his daughter on Thursday morning.

The actor posted a picture on his Instagram of a pancake in the shape of what he thought look like a dog.

“Was trying for a skye from #pawpatrol pancake,” Kutcher posted.

But apparently his 3-year-old daughter, Wyatt, with wife Mila Kunis, wasn’t all that impressed.

“My daughter [says], ‘what’s this suppose to be?'” he added. “#humbled.”

While we think Kutcher’s pancake art is pretty impressive, the 40-year-old may be interested in taking some lessons (or inspiration) from another Hollywood star: Jimmy Kimmel.

The late night host has been whipping up the most creative pancakes for his own 3-year-old daughter, Jane, and often shares the final products on Instagram.

He most recently made Oscar pancakes the morning of the Academy Awards, but he’s also been known to make different characters like pigs, Thomas the Tank Engine and a special Cupid for Valentine’s Day.

But Kutcher shouldn’t feel down that his breakfast art isn’t up to Kimmel’s standards. Kimmel’s wife Molly recently opened up in an essay penned for the Washington Post, joking about how annoying her husband’s pancake art can be.

“Jimmy is an excellent cook. I do not take that for granted,” she wrote. “He enjoys it, and I enjoy eating, and that makes for a happy home. Until the pancakes showed up. And now I feel inadequate.”