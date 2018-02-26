Ashley Greene Celebrates Turning 31 with Sushi, Karaoke — and Fiancé Paul Khoury

Thirty-one and thriving!

Ashley Greene celebrated her 31st birthday on Friday at IDG’s ROKU Sunset restaurant in West Hollywood with her fiancé Paul Khoury and her best friends.

Dining in the venue’s private dining room which was decorated with candles, the Twilight star — who turned 31 on Feb. 21 — and her loved ones dug into yellowtail sashimi, baked crab handrolls and more before taking a round of shots.

The restaurant also brought out a chocolate lava cake topped with sparklers while Khoury and Greene’s friends sang “Happy Birthday.”

Hellmuth Dominguez

After finishing dinner at 11 p.m., the star and her group headed next door to jam out at Blind Dragon until 2 a.m.

“Ashley and Paul left smiling ear to ear, kissing each other on the cheek and looking more in love than ever,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE.

RELATED VIDEO: Find Out 2017’s Biggest Fashion Trends, Style Stars and Events to Look Out For!

Khoury popped the question in late 2016 while the couple were vacationing in Australia and New Zealand.

“This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped her,” Greene captioned a video announcing their happy news. “You’ve successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can’t wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives.”

Last summer, the actress told PEOPLE she’s “probably the most untraditional bride” and that she and Khoury were enjoying being engaged.

“I just want it to be fun for everyone involved versus it being this really strict wedding,” she said about their big day. “We’re at the age where a lot of our friends are getting married and many of them are stressed out. That’s just not how I want to enter into our union. We’re enjoying the honeymoon engagement stage.”