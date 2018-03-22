Armie Hammer Had to Man a L.A. Restaurant While the Waiter Delivered Food to Halle Berry

Only in La La Land.

Armie Hammer had a very unique dining experience on Wednesday — and live tweeted the entire ordeal.

The Call Me By Your Name star told his 140,000 followers that he stopped by a small Los Angeles eatery for a meal when the only waiter, clearly unaware of his customer’s recent trip to the Oscars, approached him with a strange request: He “comes running up to my table with a huge smile, ‘I’m sorry! Halle Berry just called and wants delivery… can you watch the place while I’m gone??'”

During his stint as the maître d’, there was a hiccup or two, like when Hammer wondered if he should answer the ringing phone, but the waiter eventually returned from what seemed like a successful trip.

Sitting down at a small restaurant for a bite to eat when the waiter (and only front of house staffer) comes running up to my table with a huge smile, “I’m sorry! Halle Berry just called and wants delivery… can you watch the place while I’m gone??” #LAproblems — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) March 21, 2018

The phone is ringing…. what do I do?? — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) March 21, 2018

Ok… he’s back. And smiling. I guess it went well. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) March 21, 2018

He’s watching a basketball game on his phone at full volume. It’s ok…. we are safe. He isn’t me from another dimension. But now I question him/his life choices even more. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) March 21, 2018

Just when the 31-year-old actor thought the strange situation was over, another patron had Hammer questioning his choice of restaurant.

“A dude just came in and sat down next to me, it’s just the two of us [in] here, and ordered the same exact order I did (which is specific),” he tweeted. “What the f— is going on in this place??”

Armie Hammer Vivien Killilea/Getty

Hammer then shared that the fellow customer decided to pull out his phone to watch a basketball game…with the volume turned all the way up.

“It’s ok…. we are safe. He isn’t me from another dimension,” the actor joked. “But now I question him/his life choices even more.”