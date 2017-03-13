Are You the World’s Biggest Guinness Fan? You Could Spend the Night in their Dublin Brewery

Put down the foam leprechaun hat and step away from the green beer. Guinness and Airbnb have teamed up to offer the ultimate Irish ale experience, and you can enter for a chance to win it.

The 250-year-old brewery and the home sharing site will send one winner and a guest to Dublin, Ireland, to stay inside the legendary brewery’s Guinness Storehouse. All you have to do to win is answer a simple question: What makes you the world’s biggest Guinness fan?

“The lucky winner will be stepping into our founder’s shoes and given the keys to a legacy experience that’s filled with hundreds of years of history,” said Paul Carty, Managing Director of the Guinness Storehouse. The prize includes a visit to founder Arthur Guinness’s family home, access to the St. James’s Gate Brewery, where Guinness has been produced since 1759, when Arthur signed a legendary 9,000-year lease. After a private tour, a six-course Irish dinner — with beer pairings of course — awaits.

The winner will spend the night in the Storehouse’s Gravity Bar, the top building’s floor (or “the head of the pint” to Guinness fans) and the highest bar in Dublin, which will be converted into a luxury suite for the occasion. The round space’s floor-to-ceiling windows offer 360-degree views across the city, and it will be decked out with a Guinness tasting bar with a private butler, a “perfect pint”-shaped bed, a pool table, giant Jenga and a telescope.

Interest tapped? Here’s how you can enter: Log on to airbnb.com/night-at/guinnessstorehouse and answer the question: ‘What makes you the world’s biggest Guinness fan?’ The competition closes on 22nd March and the prize can be redeemed on 24th April only. See website for full terms and conditions.