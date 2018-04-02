Applebee's Is Bringing Back $1 Margaritas All Month Long

To celebrate the start of the spring season, Applebee’s is giving the people exactly what they want: $1 margaritas.

After successfully introducing the deal back in October, the restaurant chain announced they are once again offering their famous Dollaritas for all of April.

The cocktail, which is made with tequila and margarita mix and served on the rocks, is just one of the many deals Applebee’s has been serving up in recent months. In January they announced the return of their “all-you-can-eat” menu, and in February, they added $1 Bahama Mamas.

“Margaritas are extremely popular with our guests, and our Dollarita is the most refreshing drink money can buy,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, said in a statement. “We first introduced the Dollarita to America last October, and we’re excited to bring it back in April as a reason to celebrate the return of spring.”

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

Although an Applebee’s bartender shocked diners by alleging that the Dollarita is made with mostly water, don’t let that get you down. With the way winter has apparently decided to never end, we won’t blame you for taking your tequila however you can get it.