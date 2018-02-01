Applebee's Is Serving $1 Bahama Mamas All Month Long

If you can’t swing a tropical vacation this winter, just head over to your local Applebee’s and drink until you think you’re on the beach.

The casual dining chain just announced their latest promotion for the month of February, called the #DollarMama, which allows for unlimited—well, until you get cut off—$1 Bahama Mamas. For those unfamiliar, the drink is typically comprised of coconut rum, pineapple and orange juices, and grenadine to create a yellow-and-red gradient effect.

Applebee’s version is made with white rum and a “proprietary mix of pineapple, lime, and orange juices with hints of coconut and cherry.”

Get ready to get tropical. A new $1 Neighborhood Drink of the Month is coming soon… #DollarMama pic.twitter.com/uH8bBdevq6 — Applebee's (@Applebees) January 31, 2018

This is just the latest in a string of deals at Applebee’s that revolve around booze. It all started with the dollar margaritas (that were debatably very watered down) in October, which were followed by Long Island Iced Teas in December.

Just be sure to factor in the opportunity cost of your debilitating hangover the next day.