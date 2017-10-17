Applebee’s Bartender Claims Their $1 Margaritas Are Mostly Water

When Applebee’s announced that they would be offering $1 margaritas, fans freaked.

The month-long promotion, which included the “dollaritas” as part of Neighborhood Appreciation Month, got people so excited that some even joked they’d be moving their work desks inside the chain restaurant for all of October.

But a couple days into the deal, someone who claimed to be a bartender for the chain, took a video showing the margaritas being made with a surprising amount of water. The Instagram post shared by The Bitchy Waiter shows the employee mixing up a big batch for the camera into a plastic bucket.

“The dollarita is literally 1 part cheap tequila, 1 part cheap marg mix, 3 parts tap water. We go through 12 gallons of this swill a day,” they captioned the video. “If ‘the dollarita is your life,’ you’re an animal who can’t taste things.”

Fans were not having it, but they weren’t exactly shocked.

Applebee’s has denied that this watered-down version is the formula to make their dollaritas, and questions if the bartender who posted the viral video is even a real employee.

“We have not been able to confirm that this is an Applebee’s bartender, and the person in this video did not follow the proper preparation instructions for the Dollarita,” a spokesperson told Fox News.

Regardless, the restaurant is doing their part to make sure people get their dollars worth.

“Despite not knowing whether or not this video was valid, we reached out immediately to our franchisees to reiterate the correct approach to making our margarita that is being offered in restaurants nationwide for $1 as our Neighborhood Appreciation Drink,” the spokesperson added.