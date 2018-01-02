Applebee's All-You-Can-Eat Menu Is Back — And They've Added Even More Options

Attention Applebee’s lovers, 2018 might just be your year.

The casual dining chain recently announced their newest deal to lull you in night after night. Staring January 1, Applebee’s is bringing back their $12.99 all-you-can-eat deal for riblets. Your first order includes 12 ounces of slow-cooked riblets in honey barbecue or spicy Texas barbecue sauce, a side of fries and cole slaw. When you order round two, you get six more ounces, and a side of fries.

But if you’re not a fan of ribs, Applebee’s doesn’t want you to feel left out. The restaurant also revealed guests can get all-you-can-eat breaded chicken tenders served with bottomless fries. Round one will feature seven chicken tenders with a side of honey Dijon mustard, fries and cole slaw, while the refill will include three tenders, fries and honey Dijon mustard.

And for the people who really can’t make the tough decision between ribs and chicken, you can take advantage of the “All-You-Can-Eat Mix & Match” deal and start with one dish then refill with the other.

If all that food already has your mouth watering (and feeling salty), you’ll be happy to know the restaurant is also offering 10-ounce drafts of Blue Moon for only $2. The new deals come after the restaurant had success with their insanely cheap drink specials for $1 Long Island iced teas and dollar margaritas.

Looks like 2019 is actually the year to finally start that diet.