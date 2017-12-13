Famed chef Anthony Bourdain took to Twitter on Tuesday to show his support and affection for his girlfriend, Italian actress Asia Argento, in the midst of the several sexual harassment allegations both in the entertainment and in the food world.

The Parts Unknown host, 61, shared a photo of himself lying in a hammock with 42-year-old Argento, captioning the shot: “I ain’t ‘woke’. I was lucky enough to meet one, truly extraordinary woman @AsiaArgento.”

Argento responded to his tweet and said, “I miss everything about that picture.”

A Twitter user also commented on Bourdain’s tweet noting that Argento “looks so peaceful” and she quickly responded, “I used to be,” seemingly referring to the stressful period which saw her accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.

Argento was one of the dozens of women who accused the movie mogul of sexual assault or harassment.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

The post also comes as sexual harassment claims were leveled at power players of the restaurant industry, namely Mario Batali, Ken Friedman and John Besh.

Bourdain has been vocal on social media showing unwavering support for his girlfriend and recently held a dinner for Argento and fellow Weinstein accusers Rose McGowan and Annabella Sciorra, tweeting out a picture with the caption: “It was an honor to cook for this meeting of the minds.”

He most recently penned an essay titled ‘On Reacting to Bad News’ published shortly after news of several women coming forward alleging Friedman and Batali of sexual misconduct.

Bourdain writes: “In these current circumstances, one must pick a side. I stand unhesitatingly and unwaveringly with the women. Not out of virtue, or integrity, or high moral outrage — as much as I’d like to say so — but because late in life, I met one extraordinary woman with a particularly awful story to tell, who introduced me to other extraordinary women with equally awful stories. I am grateful to them for their courage, and inspired by them. That doesn’t make me any more enlightened than any other man who has begun listening and paying attention. It does make me, I hope, slightly less stupid.”

Four women accused Batali of sexual misconduct in an Eater story published Monday. Three employees who worked for Batali and another woman who met the chef at an industry function all claimed Batali groped them without their consent. Another victim, actress Siobhan Thompson, spoke out against the celebrity chef the next day.

Just two months ago, Batali was reported by an employee for inappropriate behavior. A spokesperson for Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group told Eater this incident was the first formal complaint about Batali, who was required to undergo training.

Although Batali remains an owner of his restaurants, he announced that he will take a leave of absence from his restaurant empire as well as his hosting gig on ABC’s The Chew.

In a statement to Eater, Batali said, “I apologize to the people I have mistreated and hurt. Although the identities of most of the individuals mentioned in these stories have not been revealed to me, much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted. That behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have caused to my peers, employees, customers, friends and family.”

On Tuesday, Friedman, owner of N.Y.C.’s famed gastropub The Spotted Pig, was named the latest high-profile food celebrity to be accused of sexual harassment.

Friedman reportedly groped several of his female employees in public and has demanded group sex or nude pictures via text messages, the New York Times reported.

Friedman, who also co-owns New York’s Breslin Bar & Dining Room, John Dory Oyster Bar, Salvation Taco and White Gold Butchers in addition to San Francisco’s Tosca Cafe and L.A’s Hearth & Hound, responded to the allegations, saying, “Some incidents were not as described, but context and content are not today’s discussion. I apologize now publicly for my actions.” He then said his behavior is accurately described as “abrasive, rude and frankly wrong.”