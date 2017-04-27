People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Food

Anthony Bourdain Says This Airport Has the Best Food

By

Posted on

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 04: Chef, Author and TV Personality Anthony Bourdain attends The 2015 Bronx Academy Of Letters Chefs' Tasting Benefit at The Edison Ballroom on March 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Hider/Getty Images)

This story originally appeared on Fortune.com.

While Anthony Bourdain may refuse to eat airplane food, the professional traveler is an expert on which airports offer the best meals.

The No Reservations and Parts Unknown host said the airport in Singapore has the highest quality food in an interview with The New York Times.

“Probably Changi Airport in Singapore has the best food; it has a hawker center for the employees that’s open to the public,” he said.

Bourdain is also a fan of the sushi and egg salad sandwiches in Tokyo’s airport.

“It has a Lawson convenience store that has these ethereal egg salad sandwiches that defy logic and science with their deliciousness and apparent freshness,” he said. “They sit there at near room temperature for I don’t know how long on white bread wrapped in plastic, and I don’t know why but they’re ridiculously good.”

This article originally appeared in Fortune.com