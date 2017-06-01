Anthony Bourdain is heading to the bottom of the world to explore the last continent on his travel bucket list.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Parts Unknown, the host travels to Antarctica to explore how people there live, and of course, eat. While visiting the southernmost continent, Bourdain speaks with local scientists, contractors and U.S. military about what they consume in the coldest, windiest and driest place on Earth. Hint: A lot of warm meals.

“Every Friday for four weeks is New York strips, and on the fifth week we do filet mignon and crab legs,” a resident tells Bourdain. “We eat pretty good down here considering where we are. We don’t really do fancy food, we just do basic food well.”

Despite the weather not being great for growing fresh produce (or “freshies” as the locals call them), Bourdain discovers they know how to get around that problem by using a lot of canned or frozen food.

The 60-year-old is seen indulging in some hearty homemade meals, including Reuben egg rolls, BBQ pork tenderloin and fresh sourdough bread.

