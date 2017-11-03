Anthony Bourdain Says He Has ‘Real Respect’ for Ina Garten Even If He ‘Makes a Little Fun of Her’

Anthony Bourdain has had this fair share of beef with other notable chefs—but there is one culinary star he holds to a high standard, no matter what he’s said about her in the past.

In a new interview with Refinery 29, the site asked Bourdain if there’s anyone he thinks gets it right, and “after a long pause,” he professed his affection for Ina Garten.

“I’ll make a little fun of her now and then, it’s very perfect in Ina World, scarily so,” he said, but “what she cooks on TV is legit and instructive. If you do as Ina does, chances are you are going to get a good product…I got real respect for her.”

The Parts Unknown host previously credited Garten as “one of the few people on Food Network who can actually cook.”

“When Ina Garten roasts a chicken, she roasts it correct. When Ina Garten makes mashed potatoes, those are some solid mashed potatoes,” he told Atlanta magazine.

However, his respect for the Barefoot Contessa star didn’t keep Bourdain from taking a stab at Garten’s beloved husband Jeffrey.

“In many ways I want Ina’s life. I don’t want to live in her house. I don’t want to spend a weekend there,” he said at the time. “It gets weird in Ina Land . . . ‘Oh, when Jeffrey gets home, he’ll be so happy I made meatloaf.’ And then he comes home and you’re pretty sure he’s not into meatloaf.”

Bourdain has long been unafraid to take down big names in the entertainment industry. Most recently he spoke out against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein after he was accused of sexual harassment and assault by a number of woman, including the chef’s girlfriend Asia Argento.

“I am proud and honored to know you,” Bourdain tweeted to Argento after the actress detailed her experience with Weinstein to the New Yorker. “You just did the hardest thing in the world.”

“Can we use the word ‘rapist’ now? #Weinstein,” he later posted.

In response to the lengthy allegations issued against Weinstein, a spokesperson said, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”