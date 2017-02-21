Anthony Bourdain Dating Italian Actress Asia Argento: Report

Anthony Bourdain has found love in the Eternal City.

The chef —who separated from his wife of nine years, Ottavia Busia, last year — is dating Italian actress, Asia Argento, Page Six reports. The pair were spotted kissing and walking arm in arm in Rome earlier this month.

Argento, 41, starred alongside Bourdain, 60, on the Rome episode of his CNN show, Parts Unknown, which aired in December, so the couple have likely been seeing each other for several months. On the episode, the couple enjoy spaghetti and wine while watching a boxing match and later, the single mom takes Bourdain grocery shopping before dinner with her two children, Nicola and Ana.

“The episode would not have been possible — or be anything like it is without the truly magnificent Asia Argento,” Bourdain writes on his CNN blog. “[Asia] was herself. Always honest, completely unsparing.”

“Asia has a reputation for saying what she feels,” Bourdain gushes on the show, “regardless of what people might think.”

Recently, Bourdain and Argento have only nodded to their relationship on Twitter, with Bourdain retweeting an Italian article on Argento’s latest project, and the actress retweeting Bourdain’s jab at President Trump. A representative for Bourdain, would not comment.

After his split from Busia, 38, also a native Italian, Bourdain told PEOPLE there was “no drama” between them. “My wife and I live, have lived, very separate lives for years,” he said. “There’s no injured party here, nobody’s angry, nobody feels like the injured party, nobody feels like a victim.” Bourdain and Busia have a nine-year-old daughter together.