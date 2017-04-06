Anthony Bourdain and Girlfriend Asia Argento Pack on the PDA in Rome

Anthony Bourdain‘s relationship with Italian actress Asia Argento is heating up.

The pair, who were first linked romantically back in February, were spotted holding hands and kissing on the streets of Rome on Tuesday. The public displays of affection came after Argento performed in the Italian play, Il Segreto della Vita Rosalind Franklin (which translates to The Secret Life of Roaslind Franklin), where Bourdain, 60, was seen in the audience supporting his girlfriend. They also enjoyed a meal together before leaving hand in hand.

Bourdain separated from his ex-wife, mixed martial artist Ottavia Busia, last summer after nine years together.

“My wife and I live, have lived, very separate lives for years,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “There’s no drama here. We get along really, really well and it’s not a big lifestyle change happening here.” Bourdain and Busia share a daughter together.

Though the chef has yet to publicly confirm his new relationship, Argento, 41, appeared on the Rome episode of Bourdain’s Parts Unknown in December. He referred to the actress as “the truly magnificent Asia Argento.”