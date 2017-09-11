Anthony Bourdain Had the ‘Best Emmys Ever’ with Girlfriend Asia Argento By His Side

Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento are red carpet official.

The Parts Unknown host and the Italian actress made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the annual Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday. Bourdain’s hit CNN show was nominated in five categories—and though he didn’t bring home a win, the night was still a success in his eyes.

“Best Emmys ever,” he wrote on a photo of the couple dressed to the nines. Argento retweeted the sentiment and also shared an adorable photo of herself looking into Bourdain’s eyes on the carpet captioned with lyrics from Tammy Wynette’s “Stand By Your Man.”

Best Emmys ever pic.twitter.com/x0ykxGT3di — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) September 10, 2017

Stand by your man

Show the world you love him

Keep giving all the love you can

Stand by your man pic.twitter.com/GkpukcxnPc — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) September 10, 2017

The mom of two wore a black, beaded Elie Saab gown for the occasion with Bernard Delettrez jewels and a Quattropiume clutch, while Bourdain—who split from wife, MMA fighter Ottavia Busia, last year—looked dapper in a classic black tux.

The couple first sparked rumors of romance in February when they were spotting together in Rome, but Bourdain had also previously expressed his affection for Argento on the last season of Parts Unknown, where he called her to “the truly magnificent Asia Argento.”

They publicly acknowledged their relationship in May when the avid traveler shared a cuddly photo with Argento on Instagram.