Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento Share Intimate Selfies from a 'Perfect Day' Together

Anthony Bourdain and his girlfriend Asia Argento look more in love than ever.

The chef, 61, and Italian actress, 42, each took to their individual Instagram accounts to share similar, intimate selfies on Wednesday.

“Just a perfect day,” Bourdain, who has been dating Argento since 2016, posted. “You made me forget myself.”

Argento also posted a shot of the couple standing in dim lighting and showing off her chest tattoo with a caption quoting David Bowie’s “Golden Years”: “I’ll stick with you baby for a thousand years, nothing’s gonna touch you in these golden years, gold,” she wrote.

The duo first met when Argento appeared on season eight of Parts Unknown. Since then, she has contributed to many episodes and Bourdain frequently visits her in her hometown of Rome.

In January, Bourdain shared a photo with Argento from when they filmed another episode of the CNN series together in Hong Kong for season 11.

“[Asia] has spent a lifetime in film since she was 9 years old. She comes from generations of filmmakers on both sides of the family,”Bourdain told PEOPLE in September. “She’s a really accomplished director and writer along with being a longtime actress and a real sponge for culture, music, literature. So she’s enormously helpful and inspiring.”

“We both work a lot. And we’re both away from home a lot so we’re both circus freaks in the same circus—or different circuses I guess,” he added.

Parts Unknown returns on Sunday, April 29 at 9 p.m. ET on CNN.