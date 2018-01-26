Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento Cuddle Up in Hong Kong on Set of Parts Unknown

Talk about a healthy work-life balance!

Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento mixed business and pleasure on Thursday when the couple collaborated on an episode of Bourdain’s travel show Parts Unknown. The chef posted a cuddly Instagram photo of the pair in Hong Kong with Christopher Doyle and producer Jenny Suen for season 11 of the CNN series.

“Jenny Suen , Christopher Doyle, Asia Argento and yours truly on location, #HongKong” he captioned the shot of the group huddled up in the Tai O Fishing Village.

Argento also posted a photo from their shoot saying it was “such an honor” to be working alongside her boyfriend, Suen, and the famed cinematographer.

Bourdain has been giving his followers a look inside the filming process with videos on his Instagram story. In one clip, Argento and Doyle can be seen behind the camera while on a late-night boat ride. And it wouldn’t be Parts Unknown without some good food—Bourdain also documented a group meal at a local restaurant, which came with a side of entertainment from their server, who danced and did the moonwalk after taking their order.

Argento first appeared on the Rome episode of Parts Unknown during season eight, and has contributed to many episodes since.

“[Asia] has spent a lifetime in film since she was 9 years old. She comes from generations of filmmakers on both sides of the family. She’s a really accomplished director and writer along with being a longtime actress and a real sponge for culture, music, literature. So she’s enormously helpful and inspiring,” Bourdain, 61, told PEOPLE in September.

The chef, who split from his wife MMA fighter Ottavia Busia in 2016, also added that their relationship works well because Argento can relate to his on-the-road lifestyle.

“We both work a lot,” he said of the mom of two, “and we’re both away from home a lot so we’re both circus freaks in the same circus—or different circuses I guess.”