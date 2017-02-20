Watch Angelina Jolie Eat Scorpions and Tarantulas with Her Kids in Cambodia

Angelina Jolie and her kids have quite adventurous appetites.

The actress and her children were in Cambodia recently filming Jolie’s passion project First They Killed My Father when the family got into some local cuisine as the BBC’s Yalda Hakim joined in.

“See the hard part where you have the teeth? Take the fangs out,” Jolie, 41, shows twins Knox and Vivienne, 8, as they get ready to cook up some spiders. And the youngest Jolie-Pitt siblings are all in, with Vivienne even helping mom throw them in the skillet later in the video.

"You want to share a spider?" – Angelina Jolie cooks bugs in Cambodia 🕷https://t.co/5mSi3VNErT pic.twitter.com/OZ12DjpyJD — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 20, 2017

But Jolie is no strangers to Cambodian bugs. “I first had them when I was first in country,” the actress says. “Crickets — you start with crickets. Crickets and a beer, and then you kind of move up to tarantulas.”

Now, her kids have upgraded to the real bugs, with Jolie asking daughter Shiloh if she wants to share a spider with her as the 10-year-old dives into the freshly cooked bug without hesitation. The actress is later seen saying the scorpion is “hard to chew” as the youngest in her brood enjoy the display of insects.

For more celebrity food news, follow People Food on Facebook.

And how did the bugs taste? Like “dry chips. Flavorless chips,” according to little Knox.

The actress previously opened up to the BBC about the state of her family a few months after filing for divorce from Brad Pitt. “I don’t want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time and we are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it,” she said.