Amy Schumer Celebrates 2 Months of Marriage with 'This Sandwich' (And Her Husband Chris Fischer)

They’re a match made in carb heaven.

Amy Schumer may be celebrating two months of marriage with her husband, chef Chris Fischer, on Friday, but the actress has another milestone she’d like to acknowledge. “It’s my 2 month anniversary with this sandwich!” she joked on a cute photo of the couple holding two subs during their romantic honeymoon in Italy.

Schumer and the award-winning cookbook author—who were married in a surprise ceremony in front of 80 guests in Malibu on Feb. 13.—jetted off to Europe after she decided to follow Fischer on a work trip.

“He’s a chef, so he was cooking in Sonoma at Scribe Vineyards. So I followed him there,” Schumer explained to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Monday night. “And then he was cooking at a festival in Milan, and I heard that they invented pasta and wine. So I’ve just been kind of following him around getting drunk.”

Colbert later questioned whether she indulged in the food while in Italy, noting that some people deny themselves carbs, Schumer responded with mock horror.

“What kind of sick—” she said.

“Some people just don’t do carbs,” Colbert told the shocked actress. “So you do the pasta and wine?” he asked.

“Very much so. Like, kind of almost every night,” Schumer said. “You know actresses say, ‘Oh I love cheeseburgers!’? I’m what you look like if you have pasta and wine.”

While promoting her upcoming film I Feel Pretty, which opens April 20, the comedienne also shed some light on how she came to meet Fischer during an appearance on the Howard Stern Show. The chef is actually the brother of the actress’s personal assistant, who suggested he cook for them one night during a trip to Martha’s Vineyard.

The duo connected further when she and Fischer were home alone waiting for her new dog to be delivered. Things really heated up, however, when they were planning a birthday party for Schumer’s friend Rachel Feinstein.

“I got that feeling where all the blood goes to all the places,” Schumer told Stern. “It just changed.”