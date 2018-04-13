Why Amy Schumer Says Marrying Chef Chris Fischer Was the 'Smartest Thing by Far'

Although Amy Schumer says it was rare she ever cooked before, the I Feel Pretty star never has to get busy in the kitchen now.

The comedienne married chef Chris Fischer in a surprise ceremony in front of 80 guests in Malibu on Feb. 13 (the pair celebrated two months of marriage together today!)—and Schumer is positive she made a good choice.

“What a good idea to marry a chef,” she said during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday. “I’m sorry, it’s the best.”

When co-host Kelly Ripa asked if Schumer ever has to cook, she replied: “I never have and I never will now, yeah. No, I’m not going to. It’s great. It’s the smartest thing by far.”

But the 36-year-old, who spent her honeymoon with Fischer eating and drinking their way around Italy, admitted it took her a bit to get used to the idea that somebody wanted to spend time whipping up a nice meal.

RELATED: 5 Things to Know About Amy Schumer’s Chef Husband Chris Fischer

“Like, ‘Wait, you want to make dinner?'” Schumer said. “He’s like ‘Yeah, no, I love doing this.’ I’m like, ‘But you could be laying down.'”

Despite Fischer’s passion, the award-winning cookbook author let his chef friends, including Chris Kronner, take over the menu for their big day.

When asked what was served at her wedding, Schumer said she had no idea. “I was so drunk,” she added. “I had the best time, the best time. I ate at one point but just more so I could keep going.”