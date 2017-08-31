Amy Schumer Leaves a Massive Tip for College Student at Boston Restaurant

A Boston college student received some help paying this semester’s tuition, thanks to Amy Schumer.

The comedian, who is in Beantown shooting the movie I Feel Pretty, stopped into The Union Oyster House recently with an unidentified male for an early dinner and left the coed, who attends Emmaneul College, a $500 tip on an $80 tab.

“She was very nice,” restaurant owner Joe Milano tells PEOPLE. “She said to [the server] that she was once a waitress and knew how hard it was.”

Milano said that Schumer and her dining companion ordered clam chowder, steamers, and two-dozen oysters at the Boston fixture that dates back to 1826 and claims to be the oldest continuously operating restaurant in the country.

“She was dressed very casually – a baseball cap, sunglasses, no makeup … it seemed like she didn’t want to be recognized,” he said. “It was early, like 5:30 or 6, so it wasn’t busy, but we sat her in a back dining room area that wasn’t being used so she had her privacy.”

Milano said the server was “really happy” with the tip – especially with school about to start.

“She was excited to be serving her, but then to get that kind of a tip was something else,” he said. “She’s a hard worker and I’m happy for her.”

Leaving hefty tips is nothing new for Schumer, who last year left bartenders at New York City’s Richard Rodgers Theatre speechless when she tipped them $1,000 on a $77 check while attending a performance of Hamilton with friends.

“It’s because it does make me feel great and I feel like I have no other choice,” she previously told Howard Stern. “For me, when I was living in a studio in Astoria, if somebody left me $1,000, that would change my month.”