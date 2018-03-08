Amy Schumer and Husband Chef Chris Fischer Sip Cappuccinos on Romantic Italian Honeymoon

That’s amore!

Newlyweds Amy Schumer and chef Chris Fischer appear to be commemorating their marriage with good food and great art during a romantic honeymoon in Italy. On Thursday, the I Feel Pretty star added a cheeky photo with Fischer to her Instagram story as the pair sipped cappuccinos in Rome.

Schumer also posted a video of the couple riding segaways on their European vacation and a photo of her new husband shopping for cured meats.

Their stay in the Eternal City comes after they stopped in both Venice and Milan—where they visited a plethora of restaurants and saw Leonardo da Vinci’s painting of The Last Supper.

“In Milan we loved the Monkey Cocktail bar. Langosteria, da giacomo. Sorbillos and all the incredible sites,” Schumer wrote on Instagram after requesting recommendations from her followers for Venice.

The actress and the James Beard Award-winning cookbook author were married in a surprise ceremony in front of 80 guests at an outdoor ceremony in Malibu on Feb. 13. The star-studded wedding—which was attended by celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston and Larry David—came just three months after Schumer, 36, and Fischer, 38 were first photographed together.

The Trainwreck star has since shared intimate moments from her big day including a wedding video and the story behind their unconventional vows.

“In my vows I go, ‘But I promise I’ll keep going down on you, even though everyone tells me I won’t,’” she said during an appearance on the Sirius XM show You Up with Nikki Glaser. “And his were like, heckling me too. He was like, ‘The other day I lost a tennis match and you called me a f—— loser.’ It was all like awful s—.”