5 Things to Know About Amy Schumer's Chef Husband Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer and chef Chris Fischer had a private wedding ceremony in Malibu on Tuesday—a surprise announcement that came just days after the Trainwreck star made their relationship social media official with a kissing photo on Instagram Sunday.

“Happy Birthday @theellenshow thank you for having us!” the 36-year-old actress wrote alongside a romantic black and white picture of the pair sharing a smooch, which was presumably taken during taken during Ellen DeGeneres’ star-studded 60th birthday bash on Saturday.

Relationship rumors began swirling around Schumer and the cookbook author after they were photographed together last November, chatting over a dinner in New York City. At the time, Schumer’s rep declined to comment on whether their relationship was romantic.

The pair was later spotted together in New York in January, as they arrived at NBC Studios to watch a taping of Saturday Night Live, which marked only the second time they had been seen in public together. Ever since, Fischer has been making occasional appearances on Schumer’s Instagram account, including one photo where the comedienne referred to the chef as “My 🍯.”

Here are five things you need to know about Schumer’s main man.

He runs his family’s farm

Fischer owns and runs his family’s Beetlebung Farm in Martha’s Vineyard. Fischer took over the Massachusetts farm—which had been purchased by his grandfather in the 1950s—in 2010 after his aunt Marie retired. Although in a 2013 profile he told Esquire that he “got into farming partly because I came back from NYC broke,” it’s also a tradition he knew well. “When I grew up, and during the summers, my whole family worked on the farm,” he previously told Vox. An interest in agriculture is something the couple has in common: Schumer purchased her father’s old farm back in 2016.

He’s an award-winning cookbook author

Fischer won the 2016 James Beard Award for American Cooking for his book The Beetlebung Farm Cookbook, which offered a variety of seasonal New England recipes. Fischer also used to write a weekly column for the Vineyard Gazette called “Farm to Typewriter,” which covered a variety of subjects from “meaty mushrooms” to a lengthy history of his family’s farm.

He’s a seasoned chef

Before taking over Beetlebung Farm, Fischer worked under Mario Batali and alongside April Bloomfield at Babbo in New York City and cooked around the world in kitchens like St. John Bread and Wine and The River Café in London. When he returned to Martha’s Vineyard, Fischer farmed during the day and worked as a private chef at night.

“Chris Fischer is a cook who farms, a grower who is a talented chef—a brilliant combination,” Bloomfield wrote in the foreword of his book.

Family is very important to him — and might be the reason he first connected with Schumer

Fischer grew up working together with his family on the farm and says that growing up it wasn’t unusual to have “four generations of my family sitting there having lunch.” During an interview with the James Beard Foundation he also revealed that his grandfather who purchased the family farm was his “biggest inspiration.”

“His commitment during his lifetime to his family and community inspired many. His curiosity never stopped and he worked until he was 96 years old. His love of agriculture and a shared meal continues to drive me to work harder,” he said.

And according to E!, Fischer has his sister to thank for introducing him to his girlfriend, who reportedly works as Schumer’s personal assistant.

His idea of an indulgence is not what you’d expect

As a farmer committed to sustainability, Fischer just doesn’t feel right about eating fish all the time. “It’s hard to consume fish responsibly since their stocks are in desperate shape,” he told the James Beard Foundation when asked what his guilty pleasure food is. “It sounds a little odd to say, and I understand it’s not the sexiest answer, but the best way to eat fish is always by doing as much homework as you can while keeping in mind how your dollars can effect an industry as a whole.”