Amazon Is Having a Sale for Today Only — Here’s How to Use It to Deck Out Your Kitchen

Have a big ticket item you’ve been meaning to buy? Today is probably the day to do it.

On Wednesday morning, Amazon announced a one day-only sale to celebrate customers ranking them first in the Harris Corporate Reputation Poll for the second year in a row. As a nod to the score they received (86.27), they are knocking $8.62 off of anything you buy over $50. All you have to do is enter the code “BIGTHANKS” at checkout.

While there is no limit to what you can use it on, we here at People Food will be seizing the opportunity to make some upgrades to our kitchens, naturally. Here are 5 products we consider a good buy.

1. KitchenAid Stand Mixer: The crown jewel of kitchen appliances! If you’ve been meaning to buy one anyway, might as well save a few bucks.

2. Instant Pot: It’s the trendy appliance everyone’s talking about. A slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, and like 5 other things in one.

3. Spiralizer: If you’re trying to eat healthier, it’s time you try out this gadget that turns veggies into noodles.

4. Slow Cooker: If the Instant Pot seems like a little much for you, stick with more of a classic. Here is a definitive guide to the best slow cookers on the market.

5. Cookbooks: These can be sneakily pricey, so stock up on the ones you’ve been eyeing on the shelf. A good place to start? 2016’s Bestselling Cookbooks List, featuring Ina Garten, Chrissy Teigen, Anthony Bourdain and more.

Happy shopping!