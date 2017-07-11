You Can Get the Beloved Instant Pot for Super Cheap on Amazon Prime Day

There are some amazing deals for Amazon Prime Day, but we had to call out this one in particular: The eight-quart Instant Pot DUO80 is just $90 right now. That’s $40 off the regular price, and this model is now $10 cheaper than the smaller six-quart version.

Why is this a deal worth clicking on? The versatile Instant Pot has quickly become a favorite kitchen gadget among professional and amateur chefs alike.

Even trend-chasing foodies usually don’t get fired up about pressure cookers, but the Instant Pot is an exception, with more than 19,000 reviews on Amazon, most of them raves. Cooks praise the Instant Pot because it really is one of those rare kitchen appliances that can handle a slew of tasks: This pressure cooker also functions as a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and warmer.

While $90 for a countertop appliance might seem a little steep, the company behind Instant Pot has actively cultivated a social media community of users who share advice, swap recipes and just offer encouragement to newbie cooks not really sure what the different buttons do. Even skeptical critics from outlets like the New York Times and Bon Appetit were won over by how well the gadget works.

Last year on Amazon Prime Day, Instant Pot sold 215,000 of its six-quart models, which were marked down to $70 from $100. This year’s $40 off deal on the eight-quart DUO80 model is arguably an even better value, assuming you cook for a crowd.

And wouldn’t it be nice to be able to make dinner without having to crank up the range or fire up the oven in the summer heat?

We’ve included affiliate links into this article. Click here to learn what those are.

This article originally appeared on Time.com