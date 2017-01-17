Keeping Your New Year’s Resolutions Just Got Easier with These Spicy Mushroom Tacos

Vowing to eat more vegetarian dishes in 2017? Now you can and enjoy a good Taco Tuesday.

Dirt Candy owner-chef, Amanda Cohen has planted her second vegetarian restaurant, Thyme, this month and even carnivores will crave her creations. In time for the opening, the chef shared her Ancho Mushroom Tacos so you can stick to your resolutions without suffering.

Cohen — who once famously turned away Leonardo DiCaprio from her tiny eatery because she did not want to displace regulars — has partnered with OTG to open the all-vegetarian restaurant with vegan options in Newark Liberty International’s United Terminal C, making healthy eating while traveling a breeze.

RELATED: The Taco Cleanse Is a Real Diet — and Involves Eating Tacos All Day

But whether you’re resolving to eat less meat or just celebrate more Taco Tuesdays, Cohen’s tacos, which call for meaty Portobello mushrooms and spices like ancho powder and smoked paprika, pack a much needed weekday punch.

Thyme’s Ancho Mushroom Tacos Recipe

Serves 4

4 cups large dice Portobello mushrooms

1 tbsp. of your favorite hot sauce

2 tbsp. smoked paprika

2 tbsp. ancho powder or chili powder

1 tbsp. cumin powder

4 tbsp. vegetable oil

1 lime cut into 8 segments

Salt to taste

8 taco shells

Optional:

1 cup of your favorite salsa

1 cup grated jack cheese

1. Toss diced mushroom with hot sauce and spices.

2. In a large pan over medium high heat, add vegetable oil. Once the oil ripples in the pan, add the mushrooms. Stir mushrooms after 2 minutes so they caramelize on each side. Remove from heat once mushrooms brown on all sides. Salt to taste.

3. Divide Mushrooms between each shell. Serve with lime segments, your favorite salsa and some grated jack cheese (or no cheese to make it vegan).