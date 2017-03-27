Alton Brown Shows Off the Brand New Iron Chef Set (Prepare for Major Kitchen Envy)

Becoming an Iron Chef is no easy task, but you can bet the cooks have the highest quality tools and ingredients available to help them along the way.

To prove it, host Alton Brown takes PEOPLE behind-the-scenes of the set of Iron Chef Gauntlet in the exclusive video above.

“Although there’s culinary equipment scattered all over this kitchen, this is the main concentration,” Brown says while walking down a hall of gadgets. “Here we have pots and pans, grinders, foamers—we’ve even got some really nice copper bowls. These are excellent for whipping up egg whites and things like that,” he adds before walking off with one.

On Food Network’s reboot of the beloved culinary competition, seven rising chefs—including Stephanie Izard and Jonathon Sawyer—will go head-to-head before the final winner has to take on Iron Chefs Bobby Flay, Masaharu Morimoto and Michael Symon to claim the title. During the series premiering this April, the chefs will mostly be seen at their cooking station, which features “pretty much everything that a competitor needs,” says Brown, “counter top, good cutting board and then of course one really nice range. If I could figure out how to get one of these out of here and into my house, I would do that.”

The Good Eats host also shows off the “fancier electrics” kept in the back, like a commercial grade ice cream machine, an anti-griddle (which you most definitely do not want to touch your tongue to, he says), an immersion circulator and the very first device Brown used in a commercial kitchen: a deep fryer. “Why? Because I was the fry guy in a fast food shop,” he says. “These fryers get used an awful lot.”

When it comes to spices, sauces and “elixirs”, the competitors have everything they could possible want—and more. Brown calls the highly-organized display a perfect representation of the food trends taking off in the U.S. “There are a few things we’ve never had in the kitchen before that are making their way in,” he says. “There’s a Japanese citrus called yuzu and it is made into a paste called yuzu kosho, we have that in the kitchen as well and I think these are all ingredients that you are going to see a lot more of—but it all gets to start right here.”

Iron Chef Gauntlet premieres Sunday, April 16 at 9 p.m. on Food Network.