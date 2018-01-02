5 Things to Know About Alexa Ray Joel's Fiancé Ryan Gleason

Alexa Ray Joel is getting hitched!

The singer and daughter of Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley announced her engagement to Ryan Gleason with an Instagram post on Monday. The pair have been dating for over four years and have been constantly gushing about each other on social media since the beginning. Aside from being Joel’s dream guy, he’s also a figure in the food industry.

Here’s fives things you probably don’t know about her handsome hubby-to-be.

1. He’s a restaurateur.

Gleason is heavily involved with two New York City restaurants, Drexler’s and Boulton and Watt. Alongside fellow restaurateur Darin Rubell, he owns the two neighboring East Village spots.

Gleason is always showing off additions to the menu at Drexler’s, a new cocktail bar with piano lounge and live music, and bringing Joel, 32, along for work trips to breweries and wineries for both establishments.

2. He has her mom’s stamp of approval.

“Ryan is the sweetest, kindest, hard working man who sincerely loves and adores my precious Alexa Ray so I love him too and while we have always thought of him as family soon he really will be !” Brinkley wrote on Instagram shortly after the couple announced the happy news. Back in July, the supermodel also gushed to Entertainment Tonight, saying, “I totally approve. Nicest guy, real sweetheart. He just gets her, and I see him sort of looking at her in that special way. It’s sweet.”

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

3. He’s close with Joel’s whole family.

Brinkley isn’t the only big fan of his. According to his Instagram, Gleason is also close with Joel’s father and her half siblings, Sailor and Jack. Sailor commemorated their engagement with a touching tribute to the couple. “Im so excited for you sister @alexarayjoel and for the great man you’re marrying @ryanjgleason i love you guys with my whole heart!” she wrote on Instagram.

4. He’s an avid traveler.

When he’s not professing his love for Joel with sexy photos, the foodie is showing off stunning snaps of his trips abroad. He recently visited Iceland to see the Northern Lights (one of his bucket list items) and traveled to London before that.

5. He’s music lover.

In an adorable dedication to her man, Joel called Gleason a “quality music & movie aficionado”—a title that seems fitting, according to his Instagram. His feed is full of concert photos from bands like LCD Soundsystem, Radiohead, Soundgarden and his favorite musician of all: his new fiancée. “Listening to Alexa writing new songs today,” he wrote on a photo of her at the piano.