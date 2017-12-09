Kitchen tools are among the holiday gifts that keep on giving, and Amazon is giving all those who are late to the gifting game the chance at a sweet deal.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, you can save up to 30% on select holiday kitchen essentials without leaving your pajamas—which sounds to us like some sort of Christmas miracle.

The discount is part of the site’s new 12 days of deals promotion, taking place Dec. 3 through Dec. 13, with each day focused on a different popular category.

If the gadgets you’re after are for yourself (no judgement zone!), upgrade your kitchen without forking over a whole paycheck to cover the costs.

Check daily for upcoming deals on the site, or set up the “Watch a Deal” alerts in the Amazon app to receive a notification when your watched deals go up!