11 of the Best Celebrity Tippers Ever
Working in the service industry can be a chore, but thankfully, there are celebs out there who tip accordingly
By People Staff
TOM HANKS
While in Boston in 2016, Hanks joined friends for a "fast and casual" lunch in the private dining room at Pier 6, ordering up a bowl of New England clam chowder before tucking into some lamb gyros. At the end of the meal, he gave the staff a thanks — telling them he "loved the chowdah" — and was "a great tipper," a staffer told PEOPLE.
JOE JONAS & SOPHIE TURNER
The lovebirds were also in Boston in late 2016 for Jonas's band DNCE's performance at the Kiss108 Jingle Ball. After joining friends and settling into a private room at Empire Asian Restaurant & Lounge — where staff set up a TV so Jonas could catch his beloved New York Giants play football — they dined on sushi and sashimi and a few beers. Once the game wrapped up, they left, leaving a hearty tip behind, an employee told PEOPLE.
AMY SCHUMER
Schumer's got at least two super-generous tips to her name. Recently, she left a bartender at mega-popular Broadway musical Hamilton a $1,000 tip (on a $77 bill), and in 2015, she left a $500 tip on a $50 bill on Long Island after finding out her waitress was working two jobs to pay for college.
JOHNNY DEPP
Waiters all over have to perk up whenever they see they're waiting on Depp. A famously good tipper, the most commonly recited example of his generosity occurred in 2009, when he was in Chicago filming Public Enemies and left a waiter a $4,000 tip at one of the city's famous steakhouses, Gibsons.
TAYLOR SWIFT
Swift left $500 on a bill at a Philadelphia restaurant in 2013, but went one step further, leaving the head chef two tickets to her show the following night. She also doesn't need a restaurant to be generous – she reportedly doled out $90 to a fan in New York City in 2014 when the girl told Swift she was headed to Chipotle.
BILL MURRAY
According to StainedApron.com, which keeps a running list of celebrity tip stories, Murray once left a New York City waiter a 120 percent tip on a $60 bill and also imparted a brief lesson on how to juice lemons more effectively. He gets points for creativity as well: A Philadelphia waitress recounted in 2012 how Murray once asked her offhandedly if she wanted anything "from the army-navy store" before leaving. She replied, "Yeah, camo pants." Twenty minutes later, a pair of camo pants were duly delivered at the restaurant.
JAY Z
Jay Z made the waitstaff's night at Miami's Fontainebleau in 2011, dropping a staggering $50,000 in gratuity (after spending $250,000 on champagne) during his Watch the Throne release party.
JESSICA SIMPSON
Simpson likes to personalize her generosity. In 2011, after dining on veal parmigiana, fried Oreos and Mcallan scotch – a meal after our own heart – she left the waitress at New York City's Lavo a $300 tip on a $500 check and a note reading, "You were amazing and make this world a better place. Love, Jess."
CHARLIZE THERON
Theron stopped in at a Pinkberry in Hollywood in 2014 before realizing she didn't have any cash on hand to pay the $3.75 bill. She promised an employee to return and eventually did, handing over $100 and telling the staff to keep the change for the trouble.
DR. DRE
The good Dr., then a newly minted billionaire thanks to his Beats headphones empire, dropped $5,000 tip at West Hollywood's Skybar in June 2014. Earlier that month, he bought Gisele and Tom Brady's house for $40 million, so we guess you could say Dr. Dre had a pretty good June in 2014.
CHARLES BARKLEY
"I think it's important when you're successful [to be a good tipper]," Barkley told Conan O'Brien in 2014. "I've tipped $25,000 before," he continued, explaining that it was during a blackjack game where he won $700,000, and that "I probably should have tipped more." Can we be your blackjack dealer sometime, Charles?