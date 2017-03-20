BILL MURRAY

According to StainedApron.com, which keeps a running list of celebrity tip stories, Murray once left a New York City waiter a 120 percent tip on a $60 bill and also imparted a brief lesson on how to juice lemons more effectively. He gets points for creativity as well: A Philadelphia waitress recounted in 2012 how Murray once asked her offhandedly if she wanted anything "from the army-navy store" before leaving. She replied, "Yeah, camo pants." Twenty minutes later, a pair of camo pants were duly delivered at the restaurant.