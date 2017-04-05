The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Are Announced—and the Top Spot Is Right Here in America

If you’re planning a cross-country or international trip this summer, you might want to snag a reservation at one of the world’s 50 best restaurants before they book up.

The 2017 list, which was compiled by William Reed Business Media and The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy, includes restaurants from New York City to Melbourne, showcasing the best places to wine and dine. Nine new restaurants have made the list this year and the winners were revealed at an awards ceremony at the historic Royal Exhibition Building in Melbourne.

To come up with the list, more than 1,000 international leaders in the restaurant community voted, with a panel in each region made up food writers, critics, chefs, restaurateurs and highly regarded gastronomes.

“Members list their choices in order of preference, based on their best restaurant experiences of the previous 18 months. There is no pre-determined check-list of criteria, but there are strict voting rules,” the press release states.

Eleven Madison Park — the New York City art deco restaurant where Mariah Carey was proposed to last year — claimed the No. 1 position and earned dual titles of The World’s Best Restaurant and The Best Restaurant in North America.

The competition also named Cronut creator Dominique Ansel as The World’s Best Pastry Chef.

See the full list below

1. Eleven Madison Park (New York City)

2. Osteria Francescana (Modena, Italy)

3. El Celler de Can Roca (Girona, Spain)

4. Mirazur (Menton, France)

5. Central (Lima)

6. Asador Etxebarri (Biscay, Spain)

7. Gaggan (Bangkok)

8. Maido (Lima, Peru)

9. Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain)

10. Steirereck (Vienna)

11. Blue Hill at Stone Barns (Pocantico Hills, New York)

12. Arpege (Paris)

13. Alain Ducasse Au Plaza Athenee (Paris)

14. Restaurant Andre (Singapore)

15. Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy)

16. D.O.M. (Sao Paulo, Brazil)

17. Le Bernardin (New York City)

18. Narisawa (Tokyo, Japan)

19. Geranium (Copenhagen)

20. Pujol (Mexico City)

21. Alinea (Chicago)

22. Quintonil (Mexico City)

23. White Rabbit (Moscow)

24. Amber (Hong Kong)

25. Tickets (Barcelona)

26. Clove Club (London)

27. The Ledbury (London)

28. Nahm (Bangkok)

29. Le Calandre (Rubano, Italy)

30. Arzak (San Sebastian, Spain)

31. Alleno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen (Paris)

32. Attica (Melbourne)

33. Astrid (Lima, Peru)

34. De Librije (Zwolle, Netherlands)

35. Septime (Paris)

36. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal (London)

37. Saison (San Francisco)

38. Azurmendi (Larrabetzu, Spain)

39. Relae (Copenhagen)

40. Cosme (New York)

41. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet (Shanghai)

42. Borago (Santiago)

43. Reale (Castel di Sangro, Italy)

44. Brae (Birregurra, Australia)

45. Den (Tokyo)

46. L’Astrance (Paris)

47. Vendome (Bergisch Gladbach, Germany)

48. Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin)

49. Tegui (Buenos Aires)

50. Hof Van Cleve (Kruishoutem, Belgium)