206 Million Eggs Recalled in Nine States Over Salmonella Concerns — What to Know

Over 206 million eggs have been pulled from store shelves after 22 people became sickened by Salmonella Braenderup.

Rose Acre Farms voluntarily recalled 206,749,248 eggs on Friday which were distributed from a Hyde County, North Carolina, farm, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The eggs, possibly contaminated by Salmonella Braenderup, reached consumers in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

The eggs were sold under numerous brand names including Coburn Farms, Country Daybreak, Food Lion, Glenview, Great Value, Nelms and Sunshine Farms. They came from plant number P-1065 and have a date range of 011 through date of 102 printed on the carton or packaging, the FDA said.

“Consumers with these eggs shouldn’t eat them,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb tweeted on Saturday. “Throw them away or return them to place of purchase for credit or refund.”

The FDA warned that Salmonella Braenderup can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain in healthy persons. However, it can result in serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in young children, the elderly and individuals with weakened immune systems.

This is the largest egg recall since 2010, Food Safety News reports, when a salmonella outbreak linked back to two Iowa farms resulted in the recall of 550 million eggs.