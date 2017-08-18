Join In on the #SheetCaking Movement with These American Flag-Themed Recipes

TINA FEY'S SHEET CAKE BINGE

On SNL’s Weekend Update: Summer Edition Thursday night, Tina Fey delivered a hilarious takedown of white supremacists and “jackass” President Donald Trump’s response to the violent weekend events in Charlottesville, Virginia, all while shoveling a giant American flag-themed sheet cake into her mouth. Fey encourages other people to consider upping their intake of sweets to deal with the current political climate, too. “Sheet-caking is a grass-roots movement,” she said between bites. “Most of the women I know have been doing it once a week since the election.”

The comedienne used a cake from La Delice Bakery in New York City but really, any cake will do during these tough times. Start with our sugar cookie version topped with fresh berries on the next slide, then continue clicking for more patriotic treats with enough sugar to surely bring your serotonin levels way up—at least temporarily.