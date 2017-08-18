Khloé Kardashian Says These Healthy Snacks Keep Her 'On Track'
Join In on the #SheetCaking Movement with These American Flag-Themed Recipes
Tina Fey is encouraging the country to channel its political frustration into devouring sheet cakes
By People Staff
Updated
More
1 of 36
TINA FEY'S SHEET CAKE BINGE
On SNL’s Weekend Update: Summer Edition Thursday night, Tina Fey delivered a hilarious takedown of white supremacists and “jackass” President Donald Trump’s response to the violent weekend events in Charlottesville, Virginia, all while shoveling a giant American flag-themed sheet cake into her mouth. Fey encourages other people to consider upping their intake of sweets to deal with the current political climate, too. “Sheet-caking is a grass-roots movement,” she said between bites. “Most of the women I know have been doing it once a week since the election.”
The comedienne used a cake from La Delice Bakery in New York City but really, any cake will do during these tough times. Start with our sugar cookie version topped with fresh berries on the next slide, then continue clicking for more patriotic treats with enough sugar to surely bring your serotonin levels way up—at least temporarily.
2 of 36
FLAG COOKIE CAKE
Red, white and blueberries! Blogger Sally Quinn's patriotic treat is the perfect combo of cookie, cake and healthy fruit. Get the recipe HERE.
3 of 36
AMERICAN FLAG BUTTER CAKE
“Your guests will love the patriotic surprise inside when you start to slice,” says Carla Hall of her festive dessert. For easy assembly, The Chew cohost suggests baking each color in three seperate round cake pans and then slicing the white and red layers in half horizontally to make the "stripes." Get the recipe HERE.
4 of 36
RED, WHITE & BLUE ITALIAN ICES
For a good-for-you spin on a summer favorite, Rocco DiSpirito uses stevia and fresh or frozen fruit like white peaches, blueberries and strawberries to create all-natural coloring that's bursting with pride. Get the recipe HERE.
5 of 36
TOFFEE POPCORN BALLS
Let your kids join in on the holiday fun by letting them decorate these popocorn balls with melted red and blue chocolates. Plus, who doesn't love dessert on a stick? Get the recipe HERE.
6 of 36
CHERRY BLUEBERRY PIE
The only thing better then a homemade berry pie on a hot summer day is one topped with cold whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. Get the recipe HERE.
7 of 36
SURPRISE-INSIDE FLAG CAKE
While we love a classic flag cake as much as any American, this seems like a good year to shake things up a bit, right? This recipe from Martha Stewart turns everything inside-out, literally. “I love the surprise of patriotic colors on the inside of the cake instead of the outside,” Stewart tells PEOPLE. Get the recipe HERE.
8 of 36
BERRY ICE CUBES
Who amongst us hasn’t longed to chill our drinks and display our love of country at the same time? Now, all of your July 4th dreams can come true with this easy trick to get perfectly patriotic red, white and blue layers on your ice cubes. Get the recipe HERE.
9 of 36
RED VELVET PANCAKES WITH COCONUT SYRUP
Au Fudge's fruit and coconut syrup make for a berry delicious way to start your morning. Get the recipe HERE.
10 of 36
FUNFETTI FLAG CAKE
As Independence Day approaches and we eagerly anticipate colorful firework displays and backyard barbecues, why not celebrate with a red, white and blue sprinkle-covered confetti cake? This delicious lemon-almond cake, filled with fresh strawberries and blueberries and layered with cream cheese icing, is sure to be a crowd pleaser. Get the recipe HERE.
11 of 36
STARS & STRIPES MILKSHAKE
This at-home version of those over-the-top Black Tap milkshakes is your official guide to the pursuit of happiness. Get the recipe HERE.
12 of 36
FIREWORKS SWIRL DOUGHNUTS
Our PEOPLE Food Test Kitchen created these red, white and blue swirl doughnuts that are so easy you’ll feel bad about all the compliments you’ll get on them. They only take 15 minutes to make and you probably have all the ingredients in your pantry already. The key to saving time is to use store-bought doughnuts. But make sure you get the plain flavor—nothing with a glaze or toppings. Get the recipe HERE.
13 of 36
BLUEBERRY & WHITE CHOCOLATE PIE POPS
It's a party on a stick! Pastry chef Zac Young's blueberry and white chocolate pops will make any gathering more festive. Get the recipe HERE.
14 of 36
NACHOS
It takes just 5 minutes and 5 ingredients to throw together this patriotic snack. Get the Recipe HERE.
15 of 36
TOAST
This fruit-filled breakfast is simple enough for kitchen-loving kids to tackle.
Get the Recipe HERE.
16 of 36
CAKE
For Beth from cooking blog The First Year, making flag doughnuts "seems like a much better way to celebrate our country than dressing up like Uncle Sam." Instead of dressing herself, she dressed the sweets! Use a squeeze bottle or piping bag to make the stripes.
Get the recipe HERE.
17 of 36
FRUIT TART
We pledge allegiance to this delectable tart that will most certainly rank as one of the prettiest desserts at the party.
Get the Recipe HERE.
18 of 36
LAYERED FLAG CAKE
This simple vanilla cake from Food52 is slathered in a healthy layer of buttercream, but it’s layered to look like a flag, meaning that every slice you take out results in resounding gasps from hungry onlookers. Full disclosure: This cake requires a little extra effort (you do need to bake five cakes). But after that, it’s as simple as cutting circles. Get the recipe HERE.
19 of 36
CANDY BARS
Who would ever expect a chocolate bar to be so cleverly colorful?
Get the Recipe HERE.
20 of 36
FRUIT SKEWERS
Not a baker? Not a problem. This simple, refreshing dessert on a stick (strawberries, blueberries and bananas) requires nothing more than scoring the fruit on wooden skewers and assembling them in a flag pattern.
Get the Recipe HERE.
21 of 36
PIZZA
Show your support of veggies with this savory take on Old Glory. The pie is loaded with plum tomatoes and spinach (the latter stepping up to the plate as a "blue" vegetable).
Get the Recipe HERE.
22 of 36
SANDWICH COOKIES
O' say can you see... how perfect it is to use cookies for a flag dessert? Blogger Megan of The Pink Flour used red, white and blue chocolate candy melts to coat round sandwich cookies and create the patriotic display. The flag travels well, too. "I love this as a treat to bring to a party," Megan says, "because once the chocolate hardens, you can stack the cookies – putting wax paper between the layers – for easy transport."
Get the Recipe HERE.
23 of 36
DOUGHNUTS
For Beth from cooking blog The First Year, making flag doughnuts "seems like a much better way to celebrate our country than dressing up like Uncle Sam." Instead of dressing herself, she dressed the sweets! Use a squeeze bottle or piping bag to make the stripes.
Get the Recipe HERE.
24 of 36
CUPCAKES
Enlist your little ones to help you decorate these cupcakes, which have good-for-you DNA thanks to applesauce, egg whites and reduced-fat cream cheese. Complementing the blueberry "stars" are red stripes made from kiddie-approved rolled fruit snacks.
Get the Recipe HERE.
25 of 36
WATERMELON
Why use a fruit salad bowl when you can use a watermelon-turned-flag?
Get the Recipe HERE.
26 of 36
SUGAR COOKIES
No fancy gourmet toppings for this sugar-cookie cutie. Instead, Sara from the blog Our Best Bites decorated the treats with M&Ms in patriotic colors. Her time-saving secret? Press store-bought sugar cookie dough into a pan, bake and cut into squares. That way, you can put all of your effort into decorating!
Get the Recipe HERE.
27 of 36
JELL-O SHOTS
These shooters are wholesome because of the theme, right? Well, maybe not – but they are a fun add to an adults-only snack table. Fill small, clear plastic cups with red and blue gelatin (probably made with vodka, although you don't have to spike them) to re-create the flag; for the white stripes and the stars, use whipped cream.
Get the Recipe HERE.
28 of 36
RICE CEREAL TREATS
What better way to honor the historic day than with a classic American dessert? The colorful coating is three different flavors of Airheads candy.
Get the Recipe HERE.
29 of 36
CAKE POPS
Stars and stripes forever? Not likely when you serve these tasty cake pops (covered in colored chocolate).
Get the Recipe HERE.
30 of 36
MARSHMALLOWS
Red, white and chew! These flags, made with stackers and edible markers take only 10 minutes to make.
Get the Recipe HERE.
31 of 36
PIE
A combination of fresh fruit and pie filling (cherry, blueberry and strawberry) fills up this baked banner.
Get the Recipe HERE.
32 of 36
CHEESECAKE BARS
These creamy treats are a great make-ahead dessert to throw in the fridge and forget about until party time.
Get the Recipe HERE.
33 of 36
FRUIT PLATTER
This is proof that even a simple fruit and cheese platter can be a symbol of pride when it's cleverly arranged. Use white cheese, raspberries, strawberries and blueberries to create this tasty tribute.
Get the Recipe HERE.
34 of 36
WAFFLE
A waffle's signature squares are usually reserved for melted butter and maple syrup, but for this occasion fill them with a patriotic-colored fruit trio – strawberries, blueberries and bananas. Drizzle maple syrup over the top for a sweet start to your day.
Get the Recipe HERE.
35 of 36
COOKIE PIZZA
We're sure our forefathers would have happily dug into this dessert, even with the pizza flag's nontraditional blueberry "star" border!
Get the Recipe HERE.
36 of 36
RED VELVET THUMBPRINT COOKIES
There's nothing like a rich, cocoa-filled red velvet cookie to make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Here, the classic cream cheese frosting is replaced with a striped white chocolate kiss to really bring the patriotic cheer. Get the recipe HERE.
