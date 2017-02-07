Remains Discovered in Shallow Grave Identified as Missing Texas College Student Zuzu Verk

Remains found in a shallow grave northwest of Alpine, Texas were identified as those of missing college student Zuzu Verk.

During a press conference on Monday, the Alpine Police Department confirmed Verk’s remains had been identified through dental records. Her family has been notified.

The remains were discovered Friday morning by a Border Patrol agent in the Sunny Glen area. A day later, Alpine police arrested Verk’s boyfriend, Robert Fabian, on a warrant for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse.

Fabian was the person who first reported Verk missing in October after he had claimed that he had not seen her for two days. He was named a suspect two weeks after her disappearance, according to the The Dallas Morning News. He did not speak at a grand jury about his girlfriend’s disappearance in December when he was questioned about his version of events, KOSA-TV reported.

Authorities also announced on Monday that Chris Estrada, Fabian’s friend, had been arrested by Arizona police on the same charges as Fabian. He will be sent back to Texas.

Verk’s parents, Lori and Glenn Verk, moved to Texas to search for their daughter, according to The Washington Post. Her mother described Verk, who was a student at Sul Ross State University, as being known in the community for her conservation work, according to the newspaper.