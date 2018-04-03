'Active Shooter' Reported at YouTube's Headquarters: 'Saw People Running While at My Desk'

An “active shooter” was reported Tuesday afternoon at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, police said.

It was not immediately clear if anyone had been injured or killed in the incident.

San Bruno police on Twitter advised people to “please stay out of the area” of the corporate campus due to the presence of law enforcement but did not release other information.

Reached by PEOPLE, local law enforcement was not immediately able to confirm details of the shooting.

YouTube employee Vadim Lavrusik posted on Twitter that he was at the scene on Tuesday. “Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk,” he wrote. “Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers.”

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Minutes later Lavrusik wrote to say that he had been “evacuated” and was okay.

In a brief statement on Twitter, YouTube’s parent company, Google, wrote that it was “coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available.”

YouTube’s San Bruno office is large enough for as many as 2,800 employees, according to the Bay Area News Group.

This is a breaking news story. Please return for updates.