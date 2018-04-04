YouTube Shooter Identified as San Diego Woman, 39, Who Had 'a Problem' with the Company

The shooter who police said opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, Tuesday — wounding three people before killing herself — has been identified as 39-year-old San Diego woman Nasim Najafi Aghdam.

San Bruno police said Aghdam died from a gunshot wound believed to be self-inflicted on the scene. She is believed to be the sole perpetrator of the shooting.

Authorities said there is no evidence that Aghdam knew or specifically targeted the victims.

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said during a Wednesday appearance on Good Morning America that Aghdam “had a problem with the policies or practices that YouTube had employed. That was her opinion.”

He added, “We do understand that point. We don’t understand exactly or specifically what those concerns were and we have investigators who are now taking numerous steps to finalize that and pinpoint exactly what her concerns were to clearly identify the motive. We have a pretty good idea, but we’d like to get some more information before we can definitively say exactly what that motive was.”

The suspected shooter in today’s YouTube incident has been identified. Please see press release for details – https://t.co/Xvr2l9bB9s pic.twitter.com/NEBoX3WWK5 — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 4, 2018

Nasim Aghdam Nasim Aghdam/Facebook

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Barberini confirmed on GMA that Aghdam was reported missing by her family on March 31 and located Tuesday morning about 30 miles from the site of the shooting.

Of the weapon, which the police chief described as a semi-automatic handgun to GMA, Barberini said there “was nothing to suggest that it was not legally obtained.”

FULL INTERVIEW: @paulafaris one-on-one with @SanBrunoPolice Chief Barberini as the search for answers continue in the shooting at YouTube HQ Tuesday: https://t.co/6IrARBpSaB pic.twitter.com/dIfWuGlfaL — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 4, 2018

Barberini told reporters on Tuesday that police first responded to the corporate campus, which Time reported has more than 1,100 employees, after “numerous” 911 calls around 12:45 p.m. local time.

He initially told reporters four people were injured, but later said three people were wounded by gunfire, according to the Associated Press. A 32-year-old woman was in serious condition, while a 27-year-old woman was in fair condition, as of Tuesday. The third victim, a 36-year-old man was in critical condition on Tuesday, according to USA Today.

One other person was taken to the hospital for an ankle injury.

YouTube Shooting

Fed Krysko, 21, was on his way to the mall when he came across the shooting where “tons of people” were stampeding to get out.

He told PEOPLE the scene was pure “craziness.”

“I got there right after it was happening. I was driving down Cherry Avenue, the street YouTube is on, and it is swarming with police officers, so I pulled over and I get there just as people are being evacuated with their hands up,” he said.

Krysko said “at least 100 people” ran out of the building. “They were scared and in shock. They were just running with their hands up. It was a state of panic where you don’t know what is going on yet.”

YouTube Shooting Jeff Chiu/AP/Shutterstock

A woman who was near YouTube’s offices during the shooting described a tumultuous aftermath as authorities swarmed the area.

“There were a lot of people in the streets watching everything going on, but they cleared the streets,” the woman, a 40-year-old who lives in San Bruno and who asked not to be identified by name, told PEOPLE.

“We were scared,” the woman said. “We thought somebody was coming into the store where we were.”

The woman said that in a supermarket, around the corner from YouTube, they quickly encountered people leaving the scene. “At the beginning a man came in with scratches on his face,” she said. “We thought he was the shooter but he wasn’t — he said he fell when he was running away.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai delivered a message to users hours after the incident.

“I’m grateful to everyone inside and outside the company for the outpouring of support and best wishes,” he wrote. “I am especially thankful to the first responders and our own security team who acted so quickly to keep people safe.”

He continued, “I know a lot of you are in shock right now. Over the coming days, we will continue to provide support to help everyone in our Google family heal from this unimaginable tragedy.”

Here is the note that @sundarpichai just sent to Googlers worldwide. pic.twitter.com/bdC6KeTl9c — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

President Donald Trump expressed his condolences via social media.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved,” he wrote on Twitter, Tuesday. “Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene.”

Anyone with any information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at 650-616-7100 or sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.