'Single, Lonely and Disturbed': YouTube Star Couple Targeted by Home Invader Who Is Killed by Police

A couple that has gained celebrity with their YouTube videos is lucky to be alive after a deranged gunman stormed their Texas home last month while they hid in their bedroom closet and called 911, multiple outlets report.

Christopher Giles, 23, who had an intense “fondness” for YouTube star Megan Turney but an extreme dislike for her fellow YouTube celebrity boyfriend, director and actor, Gavin Free, say authorities, was fatally shot by police after he stormed the couple’s home with a gun on Jan. 26, the Albuquerque Journal reports.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

At about 3:40 a.m., Giles drove 11 hours from New Mexico before he got to the couple’s Austin home, where he shot out a glass door and began searching inside for them, police say in a search warrant affidavit, reports the Associated Press.

“Based on the footage seen, it was apparent that Giles’ sole intent was to cause harm to someone who resides there,” a detective wrote in the affidavit, the Albuquerque Journal reports.

Shortly after, Giles returned to his Lincoln sedan parked in the couple’s driveway, as police arrived at the scene, the AP reports.

When an officer tried to prevent Giles from backing out of the driveway, he shot his gun at the officer, who returned fire, the affidavit says.

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

Giles was pronounced dead at the scene, with a .45-caliber handgun recovered near his hand, the document says.

The medical examiner is still trying to determine whether Giles died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or gunfire from police, the affidavit says.

The couple was not injured during the terrifying ordeal, say police.

In addition to providing commentary on their lives, Turney, 30, is known for her through her video blogs on anime, while Free, 29, is the co-host of a YouTube series of slow-motion videos on the Slow Mo Guys channel.

A Deadly Obsession

Described by police as “single, lonely and disturbed,” Giles allegedly had countless notes in his phone showing that he had “developed a fondness” for Turney but a dislike for her boyfriend, the affidavit states.

“A search of Giles’ cellular phone identified various notations identifying Megan Turney and Gavin Free by name,” a detective wrote in the documents, the Albuquerque Journal reports.

Giles “resented Free for his lifestyle and success,” the detective wrote in the affidavit.

“Furthermore, threatening thoughts were recorded by Giles and directed toward Gavin Free, i.e., ‘I want Gavin Free to die alone, with no children.’ ”

People’s attempts to reach Austin and Albuquerque police, as well as Turney and Free, were not immediately successful.