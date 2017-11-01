Youngest Victim of N.Y.C. Terror Attack Was a 23-Year-Old Software Engineer

A 23-year-old software engineer from New York City was the youngest victim of Tuesday’s truck attack in lower Manhattan.

Nicholas Cleves was killed Tuesday afternoon when a man in a rental truck steered onto a path for pedestrians and bicyclists and ran over several people, killing 8 and injuring 11.

The West Village resident earned a degree from Skidmore College in 2016. In a statement, the Saratoga Springs, New York, school described Cleves as “a Computer Science major and Physics minor, and studied Italian. He also worked as an IT Help Desk assistant and astronomy tutor.”

Cleves’ mother is Italian-born lighting designer Monica Missio, and his father was the late British-born entrepreneur Richard Cleves.

Cleves attended Little Red School House and Elisabeth Irwin High School in Manhattan from 2008 to 2012, according to his LinkedIn page.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Cleves’ mother were unsuccessful Wednesday.

The attack occurred just blocks from the World Trade Center memorial in New York City.

Officials have said the incident was terrorism.

Sayfullo Saipov, 29, was detained by officers as he ran around on the street brandishing two fake guns after exiting his rented Home Depot truck.

Saipov was employed by Uber after passing the company’s background check.

A police source says the suspect shouted “Allahu Akbar” after exiting his truck, which had collided with a small school bus.

PEOPLE confirms that the suspect was interviewed by federal officials in 2015 about possible ties to terror.