Young Father Killed After He Was Struck By a Rock Allegedly Thrown From Michigan Overpass

A man was just minutes from home after a 2 hour commute from his construction job when he was struck and killed by a rock allegedly thrown by teenagers from a Michigan overpass.

According to WXYZ, 32-year-old Kenneth Andrew White was in the passenger seat of a van on when the large rock went through the windshield and hit him. He was knocked unconscious and was pronounced dead when he arrived at the Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

His fiancée Aimee Cagle told Click on Detroit that she had to tell their 5-year-old son that his daddy was not coming home.

“He was a good man and a good father,” Cagle said. “For some senseless act, for it to be just a rock, just to take him so soon.”

On a GoFundMe page created to raise money for White’s burial expenses, the young mother spoke of her heartbreak and thanked those who donated for their support.

“This was my heart that was destroyed… but i just wanted to say thank you to all who have donated! There is still kindness and love out there i just hate that its because of the travesty. He was my best friend and the​ love of my life. Thank you to all.”

White’s sister, Alicia Waskoski, told The Detroit News that her brother “loved being a working man.”

“He liked being outside and throwing a football around, video games and sports,” she continued.

Several teens have been arrested, and law enforcement sources told WXYZ News that the group – who have not been identified – were allegedly throwing the rocks as a prank.

The Detroit News reported that the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the incident as a “potential homicide.”

Photos from the scene show a gaping hole on the passenger side of the windshield, with the glass smashed.

According to MLive, four other vehicles were reported hit by large rocks on the highway, as well.