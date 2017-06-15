Former Young and the Restless Actor Indicted on Child Molestation Charges

An actor who has reportedly appeared on The Young and the Restless was indicted Monday by a federal grand jury for allegedly abusing a girl younger than 10 years old, PEOPLE confirms.

Corey Sligh, 30, was arrested in Georgia on Oct. 14 and charged with child molestation. A police report at the time, obtained by PEOPLE, stated that Sligh was taken into custody at his home in Canton.

Authorities alleged that the molestation occurred between April and September 2016. He was released on $22,000 bail.

A spokesman for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest to PEOPLE, saying then that Sligh knew the girl who was allegedly abused and that the “incident occurred in the spring.”

One of the victim’s parents reported the alleged molestation to authorities on Sept. 24, and Sligh was arrested weeks later, according to police documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Sligh was arrested in Florida the following month, in November, on similar accusations: A woman contacted the Walton County Sheriff’s Office to allege that Sligh had touched her young daughter inappropriately while they were on vacation.

According to that arrest warrant affidavit, the child claimed Sligh made her touch him inappropriately. At the time, investigators said that they interviewed both Sligh and the girl before placing him under arrest.

Sligh is charged with two counts of child molestation. Both state cases have since been transferred to federal court.

He will be arraigned next month, and it is unclear whether he has entered a plea. It appears he is no longer in custody, having been released on $100,000 bail in the Florida case, as well as the earlier bail in Georgia.

His attorney did not immediately return PEOPLE’s call for comment, and efforts to reach him directly were unsuccessful Thursday.

After his November arrest, Sligh, who faces up to 20 years in prison, issued a brief statement.

“I am innocent and fighting this until the end,” he said. “The truth will prevail.”

Sligh reportedly last appeared on CBS’ The Young and the Restless in 2014, as a bartender and waiter. According to his IMDB page, Sligh was also an extra in 2008’s God Is Dead and co-starred in the web series All About Lizzie.