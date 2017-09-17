Two Female American College Students Sprayed in the Face with Acid in France

American tourists were reportedly sprayed with hydrochloric acid in the face Sunday morning at the Saint Charles station in Marseille, France.

La Provence reports four young Americans, who ABC News identified as female Boston College students, were targeted. Two of the them, ages 20 and 21, were hit in the face by the acid and taken to a hospital.

The 41-year-old attacker was arrested and detained by the police. A police source told Le Parisien that the perpetrator was a woman “who may be thought to be psychologically disturbed.” They said she was known to police for fighting.

The woman appeared to indicate that she had herself been the victim of acid violence when she was younger, showing photos of herself with burns, according to La Provence.

The police source also told Le Parisien that the incident was not a terrorist attack and that the victims were not targeted due to their nationality.

According to the region’s public prosecutor Xavier Tarabeaux, one of the women suffered some damage in relation to her ability to see clearly “but the effects are superficial and not unreversable.”

The four women, who are studying in Paris, were treated at Marseilles’ Hopital Timone and released late Sunday afternoon.