L.A. Dodgers Star Yasiel Puig’s Home Burglarized Same Night His Team Loses World Series

Talk about a tough night.

Dodgers star Yasiel Puig’s Los Angeles home was burglarized on Wednesday after he lost Game 7 of the World Series to the Houston Astros, according to multiple local media outlets.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE it is investigating a burglary in Puig’s Encino-area neighborhood, but would not confirm it was his house.

According to the police, officers responded to a burglar alarm late Wednesday evening. The home’s window was smashed and items were taken.

Public records show Puig purchased a remodeled Encino home on the same block where the burglary occurred for $2.65 million earlier this year.

However, the Cuban outfielder’s neighbor told KABC-TV that a burglar broke in through a window about 7 p.m. PST and left with some jewelry. Puig’s two dogs escaped from the property and were taken in by neighbors until the athlete returned home.

Investigators said surveillance cameras outside Puig’s home did capture images of the burglar as reported by KTLA.

This isn’t the first time Puig’s home has been burglarized.

In March, roughly $170,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from his Sherman Oaks home, according to Sports Illustrated.