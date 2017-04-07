Woman Who Fell into Thames During London Terrorist Attack Dies, Bringing Death Toll to 5

The Romanian tourist who fell into the River Thames during March 22’s terrorist attack on Britain’s House of Parliament has died, — bringing the total death toll of the heinous ambush to five.

Andreea Cristea was taken off of life support on Thursday afternoon, police told The New York Times, after spending two weeks receiving extensive medical treatment in a London hospital.

The 31-year-old architect was rescued from the cold river after the attack, where she was seen floating face-down by witnesses after a terrorist barreled his vehicle into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, the Associated Press reported. She was diagnosed with a blood clot on the brain, receiving emergency surgery.

Six people, including the attacker, died in the attack. American Kurt Cochran, 54, who was on vacation with his wife; British mother-of-three Aysha Frade, 43; and retired London window cleaner Leslie Rhodes, 75, were also killed on Westminster Bridge. Police officer Keith Palmer, 48, was stabbed to death as he tried to stop the assailant from entering Parliament.

Cristea was traveling wit her boyfriend Andrei Burnaz, who suffered a broken foot in the attack, the Associated Press reported.

The couple were in London for Burnaz’s birthday. He was planning to propose to his girlfriend on the day of the attack, the Times reported.

In a statement, Cristea’s family and Burnaz described her as “our shining ray of light that will forever keep on shining in our hearts,” the BBC reported.

“After fighting for her life for over two weeks, our beloved and irreplaceable Andreea — wonderful daughter, sister, partner, dedicated friend and the most unique and life-loving person you can imagine — was cruelly and brutally ripped away from our lives in the most heartless and spiritless way,” they said.

“There are no words to even begin to describe the crushing pain and emptiness that is left in our hearts,” they continued.

Thanking medical personnel for their help, Cristea’s family said they would be donating all the money raised to help Cristea since the March 22 attack to charity.

Burnaz, who received surgery on his foot, visited Westminster Bridge during last week’s candlelight vigils to lay a single white rose, the BBC reported.

On March 222, an assailant careened a car through one of the busiest and most recognizable parts of Britain’s capital about 2:40 p.m. local time, hitting dozens of pedestrians before crashing into the gate outside the Palace of Westminster during Prime Minister’s Questions time. The attacker then got out and fatally stabbed a police officer before being shot dead by guards.

The death toll from the attack now stands at five. Prime Minister Theresa May also said that at least 40 people were injured.