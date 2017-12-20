A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to killing the father of her two children after shooting her boyfriend in the chest as part of a video stunt.

Monalisa Perez entered her plea in Norman County District Court to second-degree manslaughter in the June 26 death of 22-year-old Pedro Ruiz III, The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

The 20-year-old was pregnant at the time of the incident and her three-year-old with Ruiz was nearby when she shot him. She has since given birth to their second child.

Perez will be sentenced in February, but her plea agreement calls for the young mom to spend 180 days in jail, half of which to be served 30 days per year for the next three years, with Perez then to serve the balance on electronic home monitoring, according to the Tribune.

She will then be on probation for ten years and will be is prohibited from profiting from the video and barred for life from having a gun.

Northwest Regional Corrections Center/AP

Authorities previously said Perez and Ruiz wanted to become YouTube stars and used two cameras to capture the deadly incident.

The couple started posting videos to YouTube in May and hoped to grow their slowly-swelling popularity by filming a stunt outside Perez’s home in which she shot directly at an encyclopedia that Ruiz was holding in front of his chest, according to the criminal complaint against Perez, which was previously obtained by PEOPLE.

Standing just a foot from Ruiz, police said Perez pointed a powerful handgun at his chest and fired off one round — killing him.

She immediately called 911, pleading with an emergency dispatcher for help as she watched the father of her unborn baby bleed to death. Perez initially told the dispatcher she and Ruiz had both been shot. “We were doing a YouTube video, and it went wrong. Please hurry up. … My God, hurry up, please!” she said, according to the transcript.

Perez later told law enforcement that both she and Ruiz believed the book would stop the bullet, according to the complaint which also stated Perez said Ruiz had practiced the stunt before, shooting other books that had halted the path of the bullet. She told police that he had even shown one of the books to his girlfriend, trying to convince her the stunt was safe.

In a tweet apparently sent by Perez earlier that day, she wrote, “Me and Pedro are probably going to shoot one of the most dangerous videos ever HIS idea not MINE.”