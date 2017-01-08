Stranger Selflessly Risks His Life to Save Mother-of-Two During Florida Airport Shooting

A Florida mother-of-two revealed that a stranger risked his life to help save her during the airport shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport on Friday.

Annika Dean told Today about her harrowing experience evading suspected shooter Esteban Santiago during his rampage that left five people dead and six others injured.

“I was standing at baggage claim 3 and I heard gunshots,” Dean, a teacher and mother of two boys, said. “I knew what was happening — I’m a teacher from Broward Public Schools and I’ve been through two active shooter trainings … so when I heard the gunfire, I looked in the direction of the shooter, I saw the shooter … I saw the shots being fired.”

Dean said she used her training to find a hiding spot.

“I immediately ducked behind a Smart Cart and I just laid there,” she continued. “There wasn’t really anywhere to hide — I couldn’t have escaped, I couldn’t have run, and I was there maybe 30 seconds and an older gentleman laid on top of me and said, ‘I will protect you.’ ”

Dean said her protector was Tony Bartosiewicz, a retired electrician from Rochester, New York, according to the Sun Sentinel. Both Dean and Bartosiewicz survived the shooting.

“I thanked him many times throughout the day,” Dean said. “Really grateful that he was willing to put himself at risk to shield my body. And, you know, I was praying to God the entire time that my children wouldn’t lose their mother or have a seriously injured mother. The gunman was walking around and he was shooting people near me and I thought I might be one of his victims, and I’m grateful for a man that shielded me.”

As for anything else she heard or saw during Friday’s tragic event, Dean said she only had one thing in mind.

“I had my face to the carpet, I was not looking, I did not want to look. I was just praying,” she said.

The Sun Sentinel said Bartosiewicz was on a cruise and could not be reached, but they managed to talk to his daughter, Jenny Miller, who said her father’s selflessness did not come as a surprise.

“That’s the kind of person he is,” said Miller, who added that her father saved her from drowning in a pool when she was younger, said of her father. “He would do something like this without thinking.”