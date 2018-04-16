Ex Allegedly Holds Woman Hostage and Kills Her — as She Desperately Streams Horror on Facebook Live

A Louisiana mom-of-three streamed her death on Facebook Live after allegedly being taken hostage by her ex-boyfriend, PEOPLE confirms.

Shreveport Police allege that Rannita Williams, 27, was being held hostage on Thursday by ex-boyfriend Johnathan Robinson, 36, when she started broadcasting live on the social media site.

According to investigators, the footage allegedly shows Robinson pacing back and forth and addressing his ex in an aggressive and threatening manner.

Williams is seen in the footage apologizing to the man, but it remains unclear what she was apologizing for.

Detectives have yet to discuss a possible motive for the killing.

Robinson is being held without bond on two counts: second-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He had not entered a plea to the charges he faces, and information about his lawyer was unavailable Monday.

The footage shows Williams speaking to the camera as a man in the background yells about fame.

“Everybody wanna be famous. I’m gonna make you famous,” he says, walking in and out of the picture.

“You think I’m worried about the police right now?” asked the man, before again mentioning “making people famous.”

The tension escalates as the man’s voice gets louder.

“You wanna be famous? I’m gonna make you famous,” the man is heard saying. “Everybody wanna be famous, let’s be famous today.”

Six gunshots are heard. Williams yells, “Stop Johnathan” before dropping her phone. Three more shots ring out, and the killer’s shadow is seen firing off a fourth from a long-barreled gun.

Before the clip ends, the man addresses Williams, saying, “Game over, b—-.”

Authorities first received calls about the shooting at around 11 a.m. on Thursday and responded to the Caddo Heights neighborhood, where they allege Robinson barricaded himself inside a home before exchanging gunfire with police.

One officer, according to police, was struck in the wrist and is recovering from the wound.

Robinson eventually surrendered to the 30-plus officers at the scene. Williams was rushed to the nearest hospital but died soon after arriving.

Johnathan Robinson Louisiana Police

Johnathan Robinson

Robinson, according to local reports, was arrested on domestic violence charges in 2015 that involved another woman. The Shreveport Times obtained a copy of his arrest report, which alleged he ran his girlfriend at the time off the road and assaulted her.

Police arrived and Robinson allegedly threatened to shoot them. He was eventually subdued, but it took four officers to handcuff him.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of domestic abuse, the Times reports, and received a suspended sentence and probation. In 2017, he was arrested on a probation violation in 2017, and was sentenced to two months behind bars.